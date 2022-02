Click here to read the full article. Jazmine Sullivan has postponed her long-awaited Heaux Tales Tour amid testing positive for COVID-19. The “Hurt Me So Good” singer took to social media on Thursday (Feb. 24) after canceling her Wednesday night show in Sacramento, Calif. citing mild health concerns. She shared that her Friday show in Los Angeles and her shows for the next week, which include Phoenix, Denver, Texas, and potentially New Orleans, will all be rescheduled. New dates and updates will be shared once her health and that of her crew is properly assessed. Along with the statement, Sullivan wrote,...

