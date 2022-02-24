ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BJ's Wholesale Club pulls in investor relations VP from MGM Resorts

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCatherine Park has joined BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) as vice president, investor relations. In her new role, Park will be responsible for providing strategic counsel to the executive leadership team in managing the Westborough-based company's investor-relations activities. Park...

www.bizjournals.com

Investor Relations#Mgm Resorts International#Wholesale Club#Vp#Westborough#Jpmorgan Chase#Columbia University
