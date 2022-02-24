Denbury: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Denbury Inc. (DEN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $120.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 76 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $361.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

