ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Dish: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ Dish Network Corp. (DISH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $552.3 million.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 85 cents per share.

The satellite television provider posted revenue of $4.45 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.47 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.41 billion, or $3.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $17.88 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISH

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FIFA and UEFA suspend all Russian international and club teams from competitions

(CNN) — FIFA and UEFA have suspended all Russian international and club teams from their competitions "until further notice," the governing bodies announced in a joint statement on Monday. World football's governing body FIFA and European soccer's governing body UEFA, said that both organizations' presidents -- Gianni Infantino and...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dish Network#Snapshot#Satellite Television#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy