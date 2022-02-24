ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Planet Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) _ Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $587 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Planet Fitness' Q4 Sales Top Estimates

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.3% year-on-year, to $183.6 million, beating the Street view of $178.83 million. System-wide same-store sales increased 12.3%. Revenue from the franchise segment rose 17.3% Y/Y to $78.4 million, the corporate-owned stores climbed 15.3% to $44.9 million, and equipment gained...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

776K+
Followers
396K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy