Planet Fitness: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) _ Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 7 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The fitness center operator posted revenue of $183.6 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $180.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $42.8 million, or 51 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $587 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLNT