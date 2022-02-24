Teleflex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WAYNE, Pa. (AP) _ Teleflex Inc. (TFX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $128.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wayne, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.70. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.60 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.53 per share.

The medical equipment maker posted revenue of $761.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $485.4 million, or $10.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.81 billion.

Teleflex expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.70 to $14.30 per share.

