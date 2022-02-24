ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Woodmark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $49.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.97. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $459.7 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have decreased 26% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

