IVERIC bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $114.5 million, or $1.12 per share.

