Financial Reports

IVERIC bio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE) on Thursday reported a loss of $33 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 24 cents per share.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $114.5 million, or $1.12 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ISEE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ISEE

The Associated Press

