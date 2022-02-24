Papa John’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 67 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 75 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $528.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $526.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $120 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

