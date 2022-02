Mark Brnovich, Arizona’s attorney general and one of several Republicans in the state running for U.S. Senate this year, delivered an urgent message to the governor this month. In a legal opinion issued February 7, Brnovich concluded that due to the “unprecedented” policies of President Joe Biden, the state is experiencing an “invasion” in the form of people and drugs across the U.S.-Mexico divide. Arizona is well within its rights to activate the “war powers” of the U.S. Constitution and respond with military force, Brnovich wrote, but it is up to Gov. Doug Ducey to give his troops the green light.

