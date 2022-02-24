ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, IA

Harlan Municipal Utilities issuing Water Conservation Policy

By Tom Robinson
 1 day ago
(Harlan) Harlan Municipal Utilities is implementing its’ Water Conservation Policy and Water Watch effective April 1.

HMU Executive Director Ken Weber says the conservation Policy will be through September 30. “The Long-term weather forecast from our government website is forecasting another dry summer, so we’re looking at the same situation as last year,” said Weber.

There is one significant change that could affect the City’s Swimming pool. The Iowa Department of Public Health no longer allows the city to use by-product water from the water treatment plant from backflushing its filters, used last year for more minor purposes around the pool, so the city is requesting additional water usage. “The bottom line is we don’t have more water to offer,” said Weber. “The City is going to have to decide whether to open the pool or not.”

Weber says the city is under constraints from the water supply standpoint. “The water level in the aquifer continues to decline, the streams are low, old gravel pits are low, and it’s visible we are in a water situation projected to continue through this year.”

The good news is HMU is in final receipt of the design plans to build new wells with a start date in September, and completion at the beginning of 2023.

“This could at least put us in a situation to lift the water conservation measures,” said Weber. “We have a water supply issue in Harlan, and our newest well was built in 1989 so there hasn’t been much money invested in water supply, and that’s what we’re trying to address now.”

At today’s Harlan Municipal Board of Trustees meeting, Tom Kallman of Regional Water will discuss an engineering and the feasibility study to route treated water from the Council Bluffs Water Works to a tie-in with Regional Water in Minden, which could provide additional backup to HMU.

The board of Trustees will also take action on notice to bidders and notice of a public hearing on Proposed Plans, Specifications, Form of Contract, and Estimate of Cost for Furnishing Materials for the “Well Field Electrical System Upgrade” for the Harlan Municipal Utilities, and take bids for the Improvements.

Atlantic, IA
