Toronto market ends losing streak as dip buyers emerge

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, recovering from steep declines earlier in the day as Russia invaded Ukraine, with gains led by beaten-down technology shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) ended up 17.76 points, or 0.1%, at 20,761.93, its first higher close in six trading days.

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended sharply higher in a dramatic reversal from the start of the session as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia. read more

"Dip buyers are looking at falling real yields and companies that still have reasonable growth and valuation outlooks," Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, said in a note.

The technology group on the TSX rebounded from its lowest intraday level since November 2020 to end 4% higher, while industrials added 1.3%.

The Toronto market has fallen 2.2% since the start of the year which is much less than major U.S. indexes.

"Canada may be cushioned a little bit because it has a lot of gold producers, a lot of energy producers," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

Energy gained 0.6% as the attack on Ukraine exacerbated concerns about disruptions to global energy supply. U.S. crude oil futures traded above $100 for the first time since 2014 before settling 0.8% higher at $92.81.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO), the most valuable company on the TSX, kicked off Canadian lenders' first-quarter results with a stronger-than-expected 6% rise in adjusted earnings, driven by wealth management and loan growth. read more

Still, its shares fell 2.1%. The financials group was down 1.5%.

Reporting by Fergal Smith; Additional reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft

Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Rouble climbs off record low, Russian stocks soar but sanctions bite

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The rouble firmed on Friday after hitting all-time lows the previous day when Russia began invading Ukraine, while stock indexes rose sharply after their biggest one-day fall on record and the central bank stepped up support for sanctioned banks. No Russian assets were left unscathed...
BUSINESS
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

