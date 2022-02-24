Snowfall - Episode 5.06 - The Iliad: Part 2 - Press Release

Big Sky: Happy Thoughts (3/3) “Happy Thoughts” – Ren intervenes with Jenny’s plan to bring Jag into custody, while Ronald and Scarlett work together to find safety in a new environment. Then, Cassie and Lindor discover the aftermath at the ranch and reluctantly join forces with a familiar face. Later, Jag and Ren, anxiously awaiting their father’s visit, find themselves at odds about how to deal with the problem of Joseph’s ranch; but will the pressure of impressing him lead them down a familiar (and dangerous) path? Find out on the next episode of “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MARCH 3 (10:01-11:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

