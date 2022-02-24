ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Revel partners with Voxie to drive customer revenue

Pizza Marketplace
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRevel Systems, a cloud-native POS and complete business management platform, is partnering with Voxie, a texting and automation platform, according to a press release. The combined offering helps drive additional revenue for customers in the restaurant and retail sectors by as much as 30%. Voxie generates real-time, highly personalized...

www.pizzamarketplace.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

RangeMe Adds Direct Purchasing Option to Wholesale Marketplace

Product discovery and sourcing platform RangeMe on Thursday (Feb. 17) added a direct purchasing option to its platform that allows buyers to get the products they need from suppliers, creating what the company calls “the world’s largest wholesale marketplace for retailers.”. RangeMe allows suppliers to create a B2B...
RETAIL
pymnts

Santander Speeds up Digital Move, Shifts Corporate Structure

Santander Bank is streamlining its executive structure and boosting its efforts in the digital space, the Madrid, Spain, institution announced Thursday (Feb. 24). Chief Executive Officer Jose Antonio Alvarez will report to the full board directly instead of through Chairwoman Ana Botin, Santander stated in a news release. Alvarez, the...
BUSINESS
Fast Company

Empathy on demand: Why digital innovations drive customer relations forward

Many companies worry that going digital means losing touch with customers turning to AI over humans to address their needs. But what if these technologies could actually preserve empathy in business, or even promote it? Shivani Govil, Chief Product Officer, CCC, explains how digital transformations can create more time and opportunity for businesses to connect with their customers on a more personal and proactive level.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Clickatell raises $91M to scale its chat commerce platform and US expansion

As the largest digital platform in the world, with more users than the internet’s 4.7 billion users, it only makes sense for businesses to communicate and transact with consumers through chat channels. Founded in 2000, Clickatell is a pioneer in this mobile communications and chat commerce space. The company...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Engagement#Customer Experience#Revel Systems#Pos
Seekingalpha.com

Knightscope partners with Allied Universal to provide security robots to US customers

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) partnered with Allied Universal, a global security and facility services firm, to provide Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) to the company's U.S. customers to help deter crime, enhance situational awareness and improve security professional safety. Allied Universal Technology Services, a division of Allied Universal, will offer KSCP’s technologies for...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Axios

Insight Partners seals $20 billion fund

Insight Partners raised $20 billion for its largest flagship fund yet, the tech-focused venture capital and private equity investor announced on Thursday. Why it matters: The new fund from Insight, one of the most active venture investors last year, adds to the flood of capital pouring into private companies but comes at a time when public market investors are souring on growth stocks.
MARKETS
Inc.com

3 Ways Visual Content Can Make or Break the Customer Experience

We've heard the saying before: "You don't get a second chance to make a first impression." But even in our age of continuous connection--a time when modern technologies allow for 24/7 customer engagement--brands continue to underestimate the importance of making a great first impression. They assume that myriad customer touch points will deliver myriad opportunities to win customer loyalty, but that's simply not how human nature works.
SOCIAL MEDIA
Register Citizen

How to Find International Customers and Partners as Your Expand Your Market

As companies expand beyond their core market, they need to create new relationships with consumers, partners, and firms operating in other countries as well as develop a deeper understanding of culture and business practices in international markets. It is important because they allow businesses to access all kinds of resources...
RETAIL
Seeking Alpha

Wolfspeed: EV Catalyst To Drive Revenue Growth

Wolfspeed is a market leader in the SiC wafer market with a market share of 62% with customer relationships with major power semiconductor suppliers we believe are key to its. We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a supplier of SiC wafers with customer relationships and long-term agreements with several of the leading power semiconductor companies which we expect to support demand for its SiC wafers. Additionally, we also expect it to benefit from EV growth as it also develops and supplies SiC power devices to key automakers' customers and has a pipeline of over $18 bln. However, in terms of profitability, we calculated its adjusted net margins without the losses related to the divestitures of its Lighting and LED products businesses but its margins are still negative. We expect the company’s gross margins to improve as it completes the expansion of its facilities and assumed its depreciation growth to stabilize but its net margins to be weighed down by operating expenses. Thus, we valued the company based on a P/S valuation and obtained an upside of 30.9%.
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Data center demand drives up Nvidia revenue, Applied Materials has record quarterly revenue

-Chipmaker Nvidia Corp on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates, banking on the demand for data centers. Nvidia expects first-quarter revenue of $8.1 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $7.29 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. “We are seeing exceptional demand for NVIDIA computing platforms,” Chief...
MARKETS
pymnts

Digital Tools Unlock New Markets for Credit Unions

Credit unions (CUs) historically have been known for their service — the tellers who know you by name and the call-center staffers who will take the time to make sure your questions are answered. As they extend their services to other channels, it can be a challenge for credit...
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy