Revel partners with Voxie to drive customer revenue

Wolfspeed is a market leader in the SiC wafer market with a market share of 62% with customer relationships with major power semiconductor suppliers we believe are key to its. We analyzed Wolfspeed, Inc.'s (WOLF) SiC wafer and power devices businesses as well as the company’s profitability. The company is a supplier of SiC wafers with customer relationships and long-term agreements with several of the leading power semiconductor companies which we expect to support demand for its SiC wafers. Additionally, we also expect it to benefit from EV growth as it also develops and supplies SiC power devices to key automakers' customers and has a pipeline of over $18 bln. However, in terms of profitability, we calculated its adjusted net margins without the losses related to the divestitures of its Lighting and LED products businesses but its margins are still negative. We expect the company’s gross margins to improve as it completes the expansion of its facilities and assumed its depreciation growth to stabilize but its net margins to be weighed down by operating expenses. Thus, we valued the company based on a P/S valuation and obtained an upside of 30.9%.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO