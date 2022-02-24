USD POLL : Which Arrowverse character should guest star on Batwoman next season?

Abbott Elementary continues delivering its precious messages and with a new episode tonight let us do a quick recap of the latest two episodes of the show. 1.07 – With the previous volunteer art teacher retiring, Janine recommends her old college friend Sahar to take the gig. Sahar, a local clearly too cool for school artist, comes in just in time for Melissa’s favourite art project of the year: reading Peter Rabbit and then making Styrofoam plate bunnies after. It’s a sentimental project for Melissa as she claims “it’s the first thing she did as a teacher that the kids liked” and has been doing it for 15 years. She’s so invested in it she even bought brand new copies of the book for the kids with her own money. Janine shares the excitement but Sahar wants to take a different approach as she finds the book dated. Janine being the beta in their dynamic sort of goes with her flow, but knows better than to aggravate Melissa and asks for time to try and break it to her with ease. Sahar ignores her and Melissa gets justifiably angry when Sahar negates her years standing tradition. A common ground seems to be met where besides the paper plate bunnies Janine and Sahar come up with an idea they should also have a larger art installation, by recreating the garden. Originally both Janine and Melissa are impressed by the result, but when Melissa notices that Sahar and the kids have used the new books to make the garden she loses it. Janine calms her down and tries to talk to Sahar about how she took it too far and they should both apologise to Melissa, and that’s when Sahar shows her true colours, berating Janine and calling her a conformist. It’s the last straw for Janine to send her on her way. She tries to apologise to Melissa, who’ll have none of it. She’s just proud Janine stood up for what is right and for being a real person.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO