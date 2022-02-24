ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Target drops mask mandate for employees, customers

boreal.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget will no longer require its employees or customers to wear masks, according to an update on its corporate website. Through an update to its FAQ section, Target announced, "As COVID-19 cases...

www.boreal.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

CDC to LIFT indoor mask mandates across the US on Friday - but will Joe and Jill still wear theirs?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to loosen its mask mandates Friday as Covid cases plunge nationwide, according to reports. The federal agency plans to unveil a change in the metrics used to determine whether mask recommendations are necessary as it embraces a more 'holistic view' of the pandemic's impact on a community, the Associated Press reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WebMD

Mask Mandates Ending in All But One State

Feb. 23, 2022 -- As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline across the U.S., all states but one -- Hawaii -- have dropped their mask mandates or have announced plans to do so in coming weeks. Retailers and cruises are following along, with Apple and Target stores lifting their...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WTHR

CDC to drop most indoor mask recommendations Friday: AP sources

The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter, meaning most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday will announce...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target#Faq#Fox 9 News
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Will a mask protect me even if no one else is wearing one?

States across the U.S. are moving to end some indoor mask mandates as Covid-19 cases from the omicron-fueled surge continue to subside. California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon and other states are rethinking mask mandates for public spaces and schools, as many Americans say they are tired of masking indoors. Masking was once considered an essential tool to prevent the spread of Covid to others, but pandemic strategies have shifted as more vaccines and treatments have become available and the country has begun moving toward a “new normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fox News

North Korea claims it can hit US, 'shake the world' with missile after month of increased testing

North Korea on Tuesday touted its military capabilities, including a missile it claimed could strike the U.S. and "shake the world." "In today's world where many countries waste time dealing with the United States with submission and blind obedience, there’s only our country on this planet that can shake the world by firing a missile with the U.S. mainland in its range," a statement by the Foreign Ministry said, according to Reuters. "There are more than 200 countries in the world, but only a few have hydrogen bombs, intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hypersonic missiles."
MILITARY
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Popculture

Ice Cream Recall Issued Due to Possible Bacteria Contamination

The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc. recalled several lots of ice cream this week due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company announced the recall on Friday, Feb. 4 and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is trying to get the word out. The company is also holding its next round of products back from distribution while further tests are conducted.
FOOD SAFETY
Concord News Journal

“I’ve given it to my mom,” Doctor treated Covid-ill inmates with high Ivermectin doses telling them the pills were vitamins, they filed lawsuit

While the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus continues to spread across the country, many people decide to treat the virus with Ivermectin on their own, a drug that is not approved by the FDA for Covid-19 treatment. Until now, not a single study has shown positive effects Ivermectin has on treating the deadly virus.
LAW
CBS News

Soon only one U.S. state will still have an indoor mask mandate

Wearing a face mask is becoming increasingly optional as pandemic rules ease across much of the U.S., the most visible shift in how millions of Americans today view the threat from COVID-19. Every state, with the exception of Hawaii, is either ditching or planning to eliminate mask mandates as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
Markets Insider

A top Russian business lobbyist pleaded with Putin to 'demonstrate as much as possible' that Russia wants to remain 'part of the global economy'

The president of a major Russian business groups urged Putin to dodge economic fallout of the Ukraine invasion. Countries including the US and UK have levied new sanctions on Russia after it attacked Ukraine Thursday. Alexander Shokhin called on Putin to "demonstrate as much as possible" that Russia "remains part...
ECONOMY
TODAY.com

Will we ever need to go back to wearing masks after mandates are lifted?

As COVID-19 cases fall around the country, several states are easing or repealing mask mandates. States including California, Connecticut, Illinois, New York and Oregon have loosened mask-wearing rules recently, and some mega events such as the Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals in California will not require masks at all. Some schools are also loosening mask mandates for students, although many districts still require them.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

VW dealership adviser, 34, who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, tribunal rules

A VW dealership adviser who refused to wear face mask during the pandemic because it caused her 'severe distress' was unfairly sacked, a tribunal has ruled. An Leeds employment tribunal ruled Laura Convery, 34, was a victim of disability discrimination and unfairly dismissed because of her anxiety which caused her to suffer panic attacks.
BUSINESS
HuffingtonPost

My Toddler Tested Positive For COVID On The Same Day As Pfizer's Latest Announcement

On Feb. 1, I woke up a bit excited. After a difficult January during which parents across the country experienced what was possibly the highest level of anxiety since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic — due to the omicron variant sweeping the nation — the numbers were finally beginning to trend downward. Meanwhile, in my own home, my toddler thankfully had avoided catching COVID when half of his day care classroom got it earlier in the month and was back at school.
KIDS
Fox47News

CDC will likely update mask guidance next week

The director of the CDC has suggested that the health agency could soon issue a new mask guidance during a news briefing Wednesday. The change could be announced as soon as next week, as White House officials asked Walensky to provide an update by March 1, before the president’s State of the Union Address.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy