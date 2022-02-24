ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of Edward Jones Receives Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist� Designation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Financial Advisor Keith Eckhardt of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Colorado Springs has achieved the professional designation of Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist. Eckhardt successfully completed the Chartered Retirement Plan Specialist, or CRPS®, Professional Education Program from the Denver-based...

