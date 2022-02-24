Feds: South Windsor man conned $679K out of his grandparents by pretending to attend college

A South Windsor man pretended to be in college so he could scam his grandparents out of $679,000 that he said was for tuition and an investment fund, federal authorities said.

Douglas Senerth, 32, pleaded guilty Wednesday to fraud in New Haven federal court, officials said.

From 2011-19, Senerth scammed his grandparents by falsely claiming to be a college student and persuading them to give him about $419,000 for nonexistent tuition and related expenses, authorities said. Senerth also ripped off his grandparents for an additional $260,000 by falsely claiming he would invest their money into a fund run by one of his nonexistent professors, federal officials said.

As part of the scheme, Senerth created bogus college transcripts, letters and email accounts to corroborate his lies, officials said.

Senerth, who has been detained in state custody since Feb. 10, 2021 on unrelated charges, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum term of of 20 years in prison, authorities said. Scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, he has agreed to pay restitution of $679,944, officials said.

This investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Cherry.

The Justice Department has established a National Elder Fraud Hotline to provide services to seniors who may be victims of financial fraud. The Hotline, according to a news release, is staffed by experienced case managers who can provide personalized support to callers. Case managers assist callers with reporting the suspected fraud to relevant agencies and by providing resources and referrals to other appropriate services as needed.

When applicable, case managers will complete a complaint form with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) for Internet-facilitated crimes and submit a consumer complaint to the Federal Trade Commission on behalf of the caller. The Hotline’s toll-free number is 833-FRAUD-11 (833-372-8311). For more information, visit: https://ovc.ojp.gov/program/stop-elder-fraud/providing-help-restoring-hope .

