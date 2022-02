A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Federal Reserve issues a report on business conditions across the U.S. on Wednesday. The so-called “beige book” is a snapshot of how businesses are doing in the Fed’s 12 regional bank districts. Last month’s report found that the economy was growing modestly at the end of 2021, but was being held back by ongoing supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages. The report will form the basis for discussions at the Fed’s upcoming meeting of policymakers.

