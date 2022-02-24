ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

‘I will not go’: Vettel calls on F1 to scrap Russian GP after Ukraine invasion

By Giles Richards in Barcelona
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jvsHK_0eNl14X400

The four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel has issued a strident call for Formula One to abandon this season’s scheduled race in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

Vettel insisted he would boycott the meeting set for September if it was held while F1’s leaders prepared to hold a swiftly-convened summit on Thursday evening to discuss whether the race should go ahead. The German, a director of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, has long been outspoken on issues of social and human rights and was unequivocal in his condemnation of Russia’s invasion and in his conviction that he would not race there.

Related: Uefa set to strip Russia of Champions League final at emergency meeting

“My own opinion is I should not go, I will not go,” he said. “I think it’s wrong to race in that country. I’m sorry for the people, innocent people who are losing their lives, getting killed for stupid reasons under a very strange and mad leadership.

“I woke up again after this morning’s news, shocked. I think it’s horrible to see what is happening.”

The Red Bull team principal, Christian Horner, was also emphatic that he believed F1 could not hold a race in Russia. “I can’t see how we can go possibly to Russia in the current climate,” he said. “It’s an issue for the governing body and the commercial rights holder that are responsible but how much can things change between now and September?”

His position was echoed by his driver and current world champion, Max Verstappen. “When a country is at war, it is not right to race there,” he said. McLaren’s Lando Norris confirmed that the GPDA would discuss the issue at their next meeting

The Russian GP at the Sochi Autodrom remains on the calendar, however, with neither F1 nor the sport’s governing body, the FIA, acting to cancel the meeting which is backed by the Russian government.

A statement from F1 on Thursday morning noted only that the sport was monitoring the situation. “Formula 1 is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September. We will continue to monitor the situation very closely,” it read.

The FIA has yet to issue any comment on the race in Russia but, with testing in Barcelona taking place this week, the team principals, F1 and the FIA have convened a meeting to discuss how the sport should react. Uefa is set to drop St Petersburg as the venue for this season’s Champions League final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZewZQ_0eNl14X400
Mick Schumacher drives his Haas during testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Thursday. The team is sponsored by Russian chemical company Uralkali. Photograph: Peter J Fox/Getty Images

Seven of the 10 teams are based in the UK and the British government’s position on holding sporting events in Russia is already clear.

There are issues also for the Haas team, whose title sponsor is the Russian chemical company Uralkali. It is owned by Dmitry Mazepin, the father of their driver, Nikita Mazepin, and their car’s livery is marked by the white, blue and red design of the Russian flag. The team announced on Thursday it was to drop the Russian-flag based livery for the final day of testing and run in plain white colours.

Michael Schumacher’s son Mick is entering his second season in F1 with Haas but how further sanctions imposed on Russia impact on the team are being considered. Haas later issued a statement saying: “No further comment will be made at this time regarding team partner agreements.” They withdrew their team principal, Guenther Steiner, from a scheduled press conference on Thursday in Barcelona. Haas also cancelled their post-testing media call with Mazepin at short notice.

In 2014, the year the first Russian GP was set to be held, there were calls for it to be cancelled after the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula. The former world rally champion and a candidate for the FIA presidency Ari Vatanen was outspoken in his condemnation of the event.

“Do we support the regime who is masterminding this bloodshed? Or do we say this is not correct?” he said. “It would send a message of acceptance if we went to Russia. It would say we condone, effectively, maybe not explicitly, but by our actions we condone what is going on because it is used in propaganda.”

Vatanen said he was supported in his opinion by the then FIA president Jean Todt but F1’s chief executive at the time, Bernie Ecclestone, was adamant that sport and politics should not mix and that the race, which was backed financially by the Russian government and supported by Vladimir Putin, should go ahead. The race was not called off and it was duly run with Putin in attendance and presenting the winner’s trophy to Lewis Hamilton .

Red Bull’s Verstappen also condemned the FIA for its treatment of former race director Michael Masi. Verstappen described Masi being sacked after events at the decisive and controversial season finale in Abu Dhabi as unacceptable.

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

“It’s very unfair what happened to Michael, he was really being thrown under the bus,” he said. “That they did sack him like that in the first place for me is unacceptable. That they sacked him is really incredible. I feel really sorry for Michael. Because I think he was a very capable and good race director.

“I have nothing against the new race directors – because I think they are also very capable and very good race directors but, personally, and for Michael, I felt really sad and I sent him a text as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Schumacher
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Bernie Ecclestone
Person
Jean Todt
Person
Guenther Steiner
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Vettel
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Michael Schumacher
Daily Mail

Putin's 'goddaughter' leads fury from Russian celebrities and public against invasion of Ukraine: Anger grows on social media with users sharing black square image and 'no war' hashtag

Vladimir Putin's rumoured goddaughter and several leading Russian celebs have led a public outcry against their nation's invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian army was this afternoon fighting in almost every region of the country, battling the Russians for control of military bases, airports, cities and ports after an early-hours barrage of cruise missiles and guided bombs targeting ammo dumps and radar arrays.
POLITICS
Vice

Here’s How China Reacted to Russia’s Attack on Ukraine

The Chinese government has refused to describe Russia’s attacks on Ukraine as an “invasion,” as Beijing avoided joining a global chorus of condemnation against its major security partner. Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Thursday called on “all parties to exercise restraint,” hours after Russia launched...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian#F1#German#Champions League#Red Bull#Mclaren#Gpda#Fia
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin ready to talk with NATO; says some Russian troops leaving Ukraine border

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Tuesday that he’s ready to discuss Russia’s security concerns with the U.S. and NATO, and has agreed to pull some Russian troops away from Ukraine. Ahead of his remarks, the Russian military announced some of the units positioned near Ukraine are returning to their home bases.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Google
Country
Russia
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
Slate

The Ukraine Crisis Is Not Going Well for Putin

So far, the Ukrainian crisis is going very badly for Vladimir Putin. Yes, the Russian president has arrayed roughly 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s border—enough to mount a major invasion, if that’s what he wants to do. But threatening Ukraine is only a means to Putin’s main strategic goals, which are a) to carve out a “sphere of influence” that as much as possible re-creates the old Russian (or Soviet) empire, b) to deepen the politico-economic fissures within the European Union, and c) to drive a wedge between the United States and its NATO allies.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

Brave Ukrainian woman tells Russian soldier: ‘Put sunflower seeds in your pocket so they grow when you die’

A Ukrainian woman is being hailed for her bravery after she confronted a heavily-armed Russian soldier and offered him sunflower seeds — so that they might bloom when he dies.The woman was captured on camera voicing her outrage as Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday, with tanks rolling across the border and air strikes targeting major cities. Ukraine says it suffered 137 casualties on the first day of the war.The woman can be seen in the video asking the soldiers "Who are you?", to which a soldier standing in the street says: "We have exercises here. Please go this way."After...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

162K+
Followers
54K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy