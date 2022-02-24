ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Promotes New Kylie Cosmetics Products Weeks After Welcoming Her Second Child With Travis Scott

By Aisling O'Connor
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago

A working mama!

Kylie Jenner seems to already be back to work after welcoming her second child, Wolf Webster, with Travis Scott earlier this month.

The makeup mogul has been keeping a low profile since her new bundle of joy arrived. However, she took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 23, to show off some new Kylie Cosmetics products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gs7yR_0eNkzPqm00
Source: MEGA

"Lip Shine Lacquer... my newest lip formula launching this Friday!!" she announced on her Instagram Story, while posting pictures of her new products, which included a light pink gloss called "You're Cute Jeans."

The name is a reference to an iconic Keeping Up With the Kardashians moment where Kris Jenner complimented a pair of jeans Kendall Jenner was wearing. "You're cute jeans," Kendall replied, much to the confusion of her mom who thought the model had borrowed her jeans. "You are cute jeans," Kendall further explained to her mom.

Other shades from the release include "It's The Gloss For Me", "Felt Cute", "A Whole Lewk", "90's BBY", "Everything And More" and "Don't @ Me." Kylie revealed the new products will launch at 9 a.m. PST on Friday, February 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y85e0_0eNkzPqm00
Source: MEGA

An insider recently told In Touch Weekly that Kylie was struggling to switch off from work entirely. "Being the workaholic she is, she still checks emails and is making a few work-related calls," the source explained, but the rapper "keeps reminding her to switch off!"

According to the source, the brunette beauty will be cutting back on work for some time in order to bond with the new baby: "She’s enjoying living in the moment and is cherishing every minute she has with her two children."

The 24-year-old gave birth on Wednesday, February 2, only one day after daughter Stormi's fourth birthday. Kylie announced the newest addition to their famous family on Sunday, February 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1kKe_0eNkzPqm00
Source: MEGA

Days later, she revealed her new son is named Wolf. As reported by OK!, Wolf's middle name is Jacques as a tribute to his father, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Though the on-again, off-again couple kept Kylie's first pregnancy a secret until after she welcomed Stormi in February 2018, the coparents announced their second pregnancy in September 2021.

