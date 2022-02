Rather than fight or ignore the clipped ceiling in their Cary, North Carolina, game room, Zoe and Andrew Hunt took a different angle. They used the ceiling slant to their advantage, building in a bar unit that's a perfect fit. The wine rack shelves were tricky, Andrew admits. "Our walls are not close to square, and we learned that the hard way," he says. "Each shelf ended up being a slightly different shape and size to fit into the space." Their math skills and diligence paid off. "The matching slant makes the rack feel like it was always meant to be there," Zoe says.

CARY, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO