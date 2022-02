Clayton Echard has had a rough time leading The Bachelor for its 26th season. It’ll all be worth it in the end, though, if he comes out of it with the woman he’s going to marry. That’s certainly the hope, anyway, for the man who’s been on the defensive from the beginning over his casting and subsequent decision-making on the reality dating show. However, former Bachelor Peter Weber isn’t sure Echard’s going to get his happily ever after, saying he’s afraid the Missouri native ends up alone after the final rose ceremony.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO