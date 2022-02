“We had another great quarter at monday.com and finished fiscal year 2021 exceptionally strong. Compared to last year, we delivered 91% revenue growth and 200% enterprise customer growth, while generating record free cash flow in Q4,” said monday.com founder and co-CEO, Roy Mann. “During the past quarter we took our product innovation to new heights, introducing several new capabilities to give customers more robust ways of creating software to run the core of their business,” said monday.com founder and co-CEO, Eran Zinman.

