Red Bull bring out the first red flag of F1 testing

Follow all the action from the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona as Formula 1 continues to build towards the start of the 2022 season. It was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who led on day two with a time of 1:19:689 in the post-lunch session, bettering his teammate Carlos Sainz who had set pace in the morning. There were encouraging signs again for McLaren too, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing in third after Lando Norris led the standings on Wednesday. There were few positives to reap for Lewis Hamilton, who finished bottom, although George Russell fared better in the Mercedes...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO