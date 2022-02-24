ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Red Bull bring out the first red flag of F1 testing

By RacingNews365, Thomas Maher
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Bull's Sergio Perez has become the first on-track stoppage of F1's pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. After a noteworthy day of reliability from all the teams on Wednesday,...

Kansas City Star

F1 team Haas yet to make decision on Russian driver Mazepin

The Haas Formula One team hasn't yet decided whether Russian driver Nikita Mazepin will race this year. On Friday, F1 canceled the race in Russia scheduled for Sept. 25, saying it was “impossible” to race there given the situation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Haas removed its...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Sergio Perez
FanSided

Formula 1: Nikita Mazepin may have driven his final race

Haas Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin may very well have competed in his final Formula 1 race amid talks of the team cutting ties with Uralkali. Amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a lot of talk within the Formula 1 paddock during preseason testing at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has centered around the possibility of Formula 1 dropping the Russian Grand Prix from this year’s record-breaking 23-race calendar.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR Makes Daytona 500 Punishment Ruling: Fans React

Following Sunday’s Daytona 500, some NASCAR fans were calling for two teams to be punished for their wheel changes. Both RFK Racing and Team Penske had made modifications to their wheels for Sunday’s iconic Daytona 500 race. However, NASCAR will not be punishing the two racing teams. “NASCAR...
MOTORSPORTS
SFGate

Mercedes and Red Bull at the top in F1 preseason testing

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — New rules, same result. Formula One debuted its new generation of cars in preseason testing in Barcelona this week, and in the end it was still Mercedes and Red Bull dominating. Lewis Hamilton set the fastest overall time with Mercedes at the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit on...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Russell tops red-flagged final morning

Russell enjoyed a scrap with Max Verstappen over the bragging rights in the morning session, but the Mercedes driver won out with his 1m19.233s on a set of C5 tyres, the fastest time of the Barcelona test so far. Encouragingly for Russell, he chalked up the most laps in the...
MOTORSPORTS
Autoweek.com

Mercedes' Toto Wolff Not Exactly Welcoming Michael Andretti's F1 Effort

Mercedes Formula 1 team principal Toto Wolff is not exactly holding open the door for budding new Formula 1 applicant Michael Andretti. Former McLaren driver Andretti's legendary father Mario—the 1978 Formula 1 champion—revealed this past week that his son has not given up on F1 after Michael's Alfa Romeo buyout bid failed last year. Mario said that Michael has returned with a new plan to compete with his own team in F1 and has gone so far as submitting paperwork with designs on bringing a new team to Formula 1 in 2024.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton fastest in testing as drivers react after Russian Grand Prix cancelled

Follow all the action from the final day of pre-season testing in Barcelona as Formula 1 continues to build towards the start of the 2022 season. It was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc who led on day two with a time of 1:19:689 in the post-lunch session, bettering his teammate Carlos Sainz who had set pace in the morning. There were encouraging signs again for McLaren too, with Daniel Ricciardo finishing in third after Lando Norris led the standings on Wednesday. There were few positives to reap for Lewis Hamilton, who finished bottom, although George Russell fared better in the Mercedes...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 on final day

Hamilton set a pair of fastest laptimes, finishing with a 1m19.138s set in the final 10 minutes on the C5 tyres, to eclipse Russell's 1m19.233s from the morning session and claim the fastest lap time of the Barcelona pre-season test. Russell's effort, also set on C5 tyres, came under threat...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1 fans hit with ‘disappointing’ news for 2022

Everybody’s favorite ex-Formula 1 title sponsor shared the “disappointing” news that they won’t be back for the 2022 season. A bizarre Formula 1 sponsorship saga from the summer of 2019 continues to be kept alive nearly three years later by a certain individual’s insistence that his brand will be returning to the pinnacle of motorsport.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Norris puts McLaren on top on first day

The Briton's late improvements on the C4 soft tyre meant he jumped ahead of Wednesday morning pacesetter Charles Leclerc, to lead the day with a best time of 1m19.568s, which was 0.597s faster than Leclerc managed during the opening four hours of running. As was the case during the morning,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Barcelona F1 2022 testing: The latest technical images

A look underneath the Williams FW44’s front wing which is far less complex than we’re used to, as teams can no longer used strakes or overtly complex flap geometries. Also note the camera mounted to the FOM camera pod. The AlphaTauri AT03 has a floor cutout midway along...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test

The Milton Keynes-based team, which helped Max Verstappen to his maiden F1 drivers’ championship last year, has kept the car away from being in the spotlight so far. Having just revealed an updated show car at its official launch earlier this month, the team completed a behind closed doors shakedown at Silverstone on a promotional filming day with only some low res video footage from onlookers appearing..
MOTORSPORTS

