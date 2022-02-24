Rocket and UWM stocks fall to all-time lows

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, -8.13% sank 7.3% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities turned bearish on the mortgage financing company, citing concerns over the impact of a rising rate environment. Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed the price target to $11 from $21. Bhatia said that while the company's "best-in-class" technology platform and strong retail franchise offers better margin protection than its peers, near-term results are likely to be hurt by the "hostile" market backdrop. Bhatia said refinancing of mortgages comprised 85% of origination volume during the first nine months of 2021, "and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volumes." The yield on the 10-year Treasury note.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO