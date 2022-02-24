ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Rocket and UWM stocks fall to all-time lows

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe threat of war in Ukraine and fed action to curb inflation have sent stock prices lower across the board in recent days, and two local mortgage companies are seeing all-time lows in their own issues. The Detroit News reports:. Detroit-based...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Column: U.S. diesel stocks set to fall critically low: Kemp

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. distillate fuel oil stocks are on course to fall critically low between now and the middle of the year, creating conditions for a potential spike in both crude and fuel prices, unless demand from freight firms falls. Distillate inventories slipped by another 2 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Affirm has lost 75%+ of its value since its high. Is it a buy sitting at all-time lows?

Late 2021 and early 2022 have seen the fintech industry in general and the Buy Now, Pay Later business model in particular fall out of favor. This dynamic, as well as a recent earnings disappointment, have put extreme pressure on one-time high-flier Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM). Now that the stock has lost three-quarters of its value and has fallen to its lowest level since coming public early last year, has AFRM become a buy?
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is Airbnb Stock Ready for All-Time Highs?

In this video, I will go over Airbnb's (NASDAQ:ABNB) fourth-quarter earnings and discuss why this might be the best company to hold in your long-term portfolio. You can find the video below but here are some highlights. Two other companies in the travel industry reported earnings this week, Expedia and...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Benzinga

Why Palantir May Be Heading Toward All-Time Lows; Yet A Near-Term Bounce Likely

Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE:PLTR) was trading down over 5% on Tuesday, heading dangerously close to the stock’s all-time low of $8.92 printed in early October 2020. The packaged software and big analytics company has secured hundreds of millions worth of contracts over the past year, but the stock has been pummeled, falling over 76% from the Jan. 27, 2021 all-time high of $45.
STOCKS
WRAL

COVID boosters hit all-time low in the US

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. As daily Covid-19 cases continue to drop, so does the pace at which people are getting booster shots and it comes at a time when mask mandates are being lifted across the US.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Uwm#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Inflation#The Detroit News#Rocket Companies#Pontiac#Uwm Holdings Corp#Loandepot Inc
iheart.com

America’s “Freedom Index” Rating Falls To All-Time Low Under Biden

The bad numbers keep rolling in for the Biden administration. The latest has America's economic 'Freedom Index' rating now at an all time low. What is the 'Freedom Index' rating? It ranks almost every country around the world in order of economic freedom. It's put together by the Heritage Foundation, and uses a number of metrics, including property rights, the rule of law, and the integrity of the courts, to determine how free each country is.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

Rocket Companies stock drops toward record low after BofA analyst turns bearish

Shares of Rocket Companies Inc. RKT, -8.13% sank 7.3% toward a record low in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities turned bearish on the mortgage financing company, citing concerns over the impact of a rising rate environment. Analyst Mihir Bhatia downgraded the stock to underperform from neutral and slashed the price target to $11 from $21. Bhatia said that while the company's "best-in-class" technology platform and strong retail franchise offers better margin protection than its peers, near-term results are likely to be hurt by the "hostile" market backdrop. Bhatia said refinancing of mortgages comprised 85% of origination volume during the first nine months of 2021, "and are likely headed meaningfully lower as higher rates dampen volumes." The yield on the 10-year Treasury note.
STOCKS
Washington Times

Heritage Foundation index: U.S. economic freedom at all-time low after Biden’s first year

The conservative Heritage Foundation says economic freedom is at an all-time low under President Biden. The Washington-based think tank said the U.S. fell 2.7 points from its 2021 Index of Economic Freedom to a record-low score of 72.1 and to its lowest ranking globally, from 20th last year to 25th, in 2022 as the U.S. struggles with rising inflation and debt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Detroit News

UWM sues brokers who still do business with Rocket Mortgage

United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. this week sued two of its mortgage brokers who have continued to do business with Rocket Mortgage after forbidding them from doing so last year. The Pontiac-based mortgage giant on Wednesday filed suits in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan against Kevron...
PONTIAC, MI
Shropshire Star

Toyota to suspend production at its 14 plants in Japan

There have been reports of a suspected cyberattack. Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting on Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the carmaker said. Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy