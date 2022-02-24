ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jerry Krause Said Michael Jordan Knew He Could Do Things That Other People Couldn't Do: "He Never Came To Me And Asked For Other Players. He Never Came To Me And Asked Me To Draft A Player. Never Came To Me And Asked Me To Trade For A Player."

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Krause and Michael Jordan should have had a pretty good relationship. After all, both figures were key to the success of the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s. Krause took over the Chicago Bulls as general manager in 1985, after Jordan's rookie year. And he was instrumental in building the team...

Comments

Steak, The New 30....!!!!!
4d ago

This is EXACTLY why MJ is the GOAT 🐐….just think how many FIRST BALLOT Hall of Famer’s DON’T have rings ( Malone, Miller, Ewing, Stockton to name a few ) all because of MJ….!!!!!

9
Ezeyduzit1
3d ago

that's the true sign of greatness and why he is the the goat. he made players better, not swaying other all stars from other teams to help him win

