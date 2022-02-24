Motherwell striker Kevin Van Veen could face Rangers after injection

Rangers failed to narrow the gap on Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic after losing a two-goal first-half lead at home to Motherwell. Following Thursday's European heroics, the hosts started with zip in their play as Fashion Sakala smashed in two minutes after Bevis Mugabi's own goal. But the Ibrox side lost...
When the high of defeating Borussia Dortmund was followed by Celtic’s first dropped points of 2022, it felt as though the stars were aligning for Rangers. This was an opportunity to move onto the shoulder of their title rivals. And to regain domestic momentum. It was one they surely couldn’t pass up.
The Motherwell defence is living dangerously as they stand like statues watching the ball drift all the way across the penalty box to the waiting Kemar Roofe. The striker hammers a shot on target but Liam Kelly is right behind it again. Post update. Rangers 2-2 Motherwell. Rangers introduce striker...
Rio Ferdinand has questioned whether Manchester United will ever be able to win the league with their defence centered around captain Harry Maguire. Maguire, an £80m signing from Leicester in 2019, has struggled to produce his finest form this season and was dropped for Saturday's 0-0 draw against Watford at Old Trafford.
IT was another drama-filled Sunday as Celtic and Rangers BOTH dropped Premiership points. Ange Postecoglou’s men were held to a 0-0 draw Easter Road in the lunchtime kick-off with Motherwell coming from two goals down to secure a share of the spoils at Rangers. It means the Hoops maintain...
