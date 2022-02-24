ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Smith insists Norwich must focus on themselves rather than the table

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorwich head coach Dean Smith wants everyone focused on their own...

Dean Smith
Dean Smith tells Norwich to ignore Premier League table in battle to beat the drop

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith wants everyone focused on their own performances rather than continually dissecting the Premier League table in the battle for survival.The Canaries had hauled themselves out of the relegation zone after successive wins over Everton and then rivals Watford before the winter break.However, Smith’s side now find themselves bottom once again after Burnley suddenly found form, beating Tottenham 1-0 on Wednesday night to make it back-to-back victories.Newcastle’s own recent three-game winning run lifted them up to 17th. Yet they along with the likes of Everton, Leeds and even Brentford – just four points clear of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
