Antonio Conte appeared to question whether he is the right man to fix Tottenham’s problems after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Burnley on Wednesday night.The highs of Saturday’s 3-2 win away to Premier League leaders Manchester City were swept away as Ben Mee’s header gave the Clarets their first back-to-back wins in 13 months, moving them to within two points of safety.But for Tottenham, it was a fourth league defeat in five, keeping them in eighth place, tantalisingly close to the battle for Europe but unable to break into it.After the match, a dejected Conte said: “I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO