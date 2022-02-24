Some polling places in North Texas closed Thursday

Bad weather is affecting some early voting locations in North Texas. Some counties closed polling places Thursday, while others are keeping theirs open with limited hours.

Denton County shut down its polling places early on Wednesday and they will remain closed Thursday. Collin County also decided not to open its polling locations Thursday. In Kaufman County, early voting sites will open at 12 p.m. Thursday.

Dallas County and Tarrant County will both continue early voting Thursday, but many of their polling places will be closed. Some will be open at 10 a.m. and some are scheduled to be open during their regular hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Both Dallas County and Tarrant County have lists on their web sites of which places will be open and their hours of operation.

In-person early voting for the Texas party primary elections runs through Friday. The primary elections are on Tuesday, March 1.

