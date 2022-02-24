ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
loudersound.com

Mark Lanegan dead at 57

Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
Hello Magazine

Jessica Simpson has fans gushing over before-and-after picture of son Ace

Jessica Simpson delighted fans with a rare snapshot of her eight-year-old son Ace as she shared how he and his close friendship had grown over the years. She took to Instagram to post a side-by-side picture of her son with his close friend from a while ago and then a shot of them together in the present, revealing that their bond had stayed strong over time.
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
heatworld

Kim Kardashian buys HERSELF a promise ring from Pete Davidson

There’s more drama happening in Kim Kardashian’s life right now than, well, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While her ex-husband Kanye West continues his campaign to halt their divorce and rekindle their relationship, we’re told Kim is busy progressing things with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The Independent

Ben Stiller reveals the secret to Pete Davidson’s popularity with women

Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.Stiller continued: “And that’s how...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Slash Solo Albums Ranked

Between cheating death, dealing with cantankerous lead singers and writing some of the most beloved guitar riffs in rock history, Slash knows how to keep busy. He shifted the hard-rock guitar paradigm on Guns N' Roses' epochal 1987 debut, Appetite for Destruction, flying in the face of pointy-headstock super-shredders with his sinewy riffs and bluesy solos indebted to the likes of Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Joe Perry. Slash's playing became more progressive to match Axl Rose's grandiose vision on the twin Use Your Illusion albums, which proved to be the last GNR albums of original material to feature the top-hatted guitarist before he quit the band in 1996.
TMZ.com

Procol Harum Singer Gary Brooker Dead at 76, Wrote 'Whiter Shade of Pale'

Gary Brooker, the singer who put '60s British rock group Procol Harum on the map with an iconic hit of the 'Summer of Love,' is skipping the light fandango in heaven now. Gary died Saturday after battling cancer according to a statement released by the band. They say their lead singer and pianist died peacefully at his home.
