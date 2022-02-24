Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.Stiller continued: “And that’s how...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO