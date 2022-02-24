ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alessandro Dell'Acqua returns to tailoring for N21's new collection

 4 days ago

Alessandro Dell'Acqua says his latest collection, showing at Milan Fashion...

Hypebae

SUNNEI Ventures Into Tailoring With Its FW22 Collection

SUNNEI‘s Fall/Winter 2022 collection ventures into tailoring, spanning across garments that boast bold proportions. Tight jerseys and knitwear take center stage on the runway, featuring prints of the brand’s beloved French Bulldog, Angelino. Chenille wave details encapsulate the range, with sweaters adorned with thicker fur stitches that give...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Adidas and Gucci’s New Collection Will Be the Next Must-Have Designer Collab

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Adidas has cooked up another luxury collaboration. In a short statement on Friday morning, Adidas confirmed its new collab with Italian luxury house Gucci. “Gucci and Adidas Originals confirm that they are joining forces in a new collaboration – Adidas x Gucci – which combines the heritage and the creative codes of both brands,” the statement said. Gucci confirmed the news to FN with the same statement. Earlier this morning, Adidas posted an image of a collaborative Adidas x Gucci logo in a yellow and maroon hue bearing the simple caption “#NewProfilePic”. This...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apartment Therapy

IKEA’s New Collection Celebrates Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr

In anticipation of this year’s Ramadan festivities, IKEA has released a new range that celebrates spirituality, culture, and diversity. The collection, called HEMBJUDEN, is meant to be used for dinner parties during Eid al-Fitr, the festive three-day period when Muslims end their month-long Ramadan fasting and start gathering with friends and family. The collection includes rugs, curtains, dinnerware, tables, cushions, and lanterns — all inspired by the eye-catching aesthetics of Morocco.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Zendaya’s ’50s Balmain Dress Is Pure Heaven

Stylist Law Roach lives for killer red-carpet moments. Together with Zendaya – who he has been working with since she was a teenager – Roach has made fashion history with his red-carpet wear. Close relationships with Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing have made for some viral looks – both new season and vintage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#N21#Ap Archive
Gear Patrol

The North Face's New Collection Reminds Us That the Outdoors Are for Everyone

The outdoors are for everyone. It's a fact, but yet those people out on trails, climbing rocks and camping under the stars are still predominantly white. With a new collection of T-shirts spotlighting Black mountain climbers both past and present, Sophia Danenberg and Phil Henderson, respectively, The North Face wants to help change that. While there is no plan — at least publicly — to support either spotlighted climber (or the organizations they own and operate) financially, the spotlight alone is enough to inspire future generations of BIPOC explorers, Danenburg and Henderson hope.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

H&M Puts Weight Behind Textile Waste and Secondhand Fashion

Click here to read the full article. With consumers rapidly shifting their dollars toward secondhand purchases, H&M is investing in initiatives that back this behavior. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal8 Home Trends to Watch, From Wellness and Waste to Seaweed and NostalgiaREFIBRA™ Marks 5-Year Anniversary on the MarketClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
The Guardian

Mary McCartney: ‘I love kissing my husband, my kids, my horse. Not dogs – I see what they sniff’

Born in London, Mary McCartney, 52, is the daughter of Paul McCartney and his late wife, Linda. She forged a career as a photographer, and some of her Off Pointe pictures of the Royal Ballet are in the permanent collection at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. In 2015, she was chosen to take the official photograph of the Queen to mark her becoming the longest-reigning British monarch. The cooking series Mary McCartney Serves It Up! is streaming on Discovery+. She is married for the second time, has four sons and lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards Look

Tom Holland is making his support for his girlfriend Zendaya known! On Sunday, the Euphoria star shared a picture of her look from Saturday night’s 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards. “Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain ♥️ @luxurylaw,” the 25-year-old captioned the picture. “Shot on my Leica M10, with the help of @mills.stills.”
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Lady Gaga just showed her real skin texture in an unfiltered makeup selfie

There seems to be a natural skin movement happening on Instagram at the moment – and we're so here for it. Over the past year, we’ve had Kourtney Kardashian’s 90s no makeup selfie, Hailey Bieber opening up about her sleep struggles with a natural selfie and Gigi Hadid’s glowing unfiltered selfie. Even last week, Gigi #blessed us with another makeup-free selfie while enjoying the sun during Milan Fashion Week.
CELEBRITIES

