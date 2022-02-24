On This Day: 24 February 1964

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
Yes, Neil Young may be in the news today, but this month, 50 years ago, the Canadian-American songwriter and performer was in the news for a completely different reason. His hit song, “Heart of Gold,” hit the airwaves and soon became the legendary artist’s sole No. 1 in the United States. The song also hit No. 1 in Canada.
Screaming Trees singer and solo artist Mark Lanegan has died aged 57. The news was confirmed by a post on his social media pages. The post read: "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he...
David Muir doesn't give a lot away when it comes to his personal life so when he opened up his family album to share a snapshot of his father fans were blown away. The World New Tonight anchor recently delighted his legions of devoted Instagram followers with a snapshot from his childhood.
KATY Perry broke down sobbing during the American Idol season 20 trailer after hearing a devastating story from one of the contestants. The pop star and her fellow judges will return to the ABC show on Sunday for the season premiere. Katy, 37, became highly emotional during the preview trailer...
One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
A beloved member of Karen Laine's family is on the mend after undergoing a surgical procedure. The Good Bones star revealed in a Tuesday, Feb. 22 Instagram post that her family dog Adelle, whom she sweetly referred to as her "little fluffernutter," had "her rear knees surgically repaired" that morning and was now recovering.
Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
Jason Lee insisted that the report about Queen Elizabeth II's being dead is not a lie. Queen Elizabeth II is dead rumors have resurfaced on social media after one outlet reported it. And the blog founder stands by its report refusing to retract the story. Table of contents. Queen Elizabeth...
Ben Stiller has revealed why he thinks Pete Davidson is so popular with women.When the 56-year-old actor was asked on a US radio show why he thinks “these women can’t stay away from him [Davidson]” he replied that the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian is an “incredibly sweet guy”.“He’s so personable,” Stiller added. “He’s got such charisma. He’s funny, he’s really funny, but he has become really famous.”The actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show and added that he thinks Davidson is a guy who “really loves to work” and “who cares about going to work”.Stiller continued: “And that’s how...
Law & Order star Camryn Manheim shared that Mariska Hargitay wants to do a crossover with her character. Manheim portrays Lieutenant Kate Dixon in the flagship show’s revival for Season 21. The role is the successor of S. Epatha Merkerson’s character Anita Van Buren. Manheim told Stage Right...
APA has hired veteran alternative TV agent Seth Lawrence.
He joins the agency as an agent and senior vp of alternative & factual programming after three years at ICM where he represented non-scripted showrunners, producers, documentary directors, production companies and on-camera talent. Earlier Lawrence worked at UTA and Rebel Entertainment Partners.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Euphoria' Star Dominic Fike Reveals the Fan Theory He Believes About His Character'The Blacklist' Renewed for 10th Season on NBCAri Brown Joins APA as Physical Production Agent (Exclusive)
The announcement was made by Hayden Meyer, head of alternative & factual programming and Kyle Loftus, head of scripted content...
There’s more drama happening in Kim Kardashian’s life right now than, well, an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While her ex-husband Kanye West continues his campaign to halt their divorce and rekindle their relationship, we’re told Kim is busy progressing things with boyfriend Pete Davidson.
Hoda Kotb is known for her loyalty and has a close-knit circle of friends, both in the public eye and out of the spotlight. And this week, the kind-hearted star shone a light on her best friend, Karen Swensen, as she marked an end of an era. Karen retired on...
At the beginning of April, Daryl Hall is kicking off his first solo tour in a decade. To coincide with it, he’s also releasing a 30-track retrospective of his solo career called BeforeAfter. Alongside songs from his five solo albums, BeforeAfter also features six previously unreleased performances from Hall’s Live From Daryl’s House series.
Kanye West is melting down on social media shortly after it was revealed Kim Kardashian was back in court pleading for her divorce to be wrapped up. Ye continues his PR campaign against Pete Davidson with a new post on Instagram. He shared a screenshot of the SNL comedian's IG being deactivated.
Capturing loneliness and despondence felt during the thick of pandemic, Southern rockers Stone Senate crafted a collection of songs they otherwise wouldn’t have made in this space of time on Dusk. “The album is between the dark and the light, Stone Senate vocalist and guitarist Clint Woolsey tells American Songwriter of the band’s EP. “A lot of content is about overcoming and digging yourself out.”
Eddie Vedder resumed his ‘Earthling’ US tour this week, and his first show back saw him perform a cover of Pretenders‘ ‘Precious’ alongside Duff McKagan. A couple of the Pearl Jam frontman’s tour dates in California were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but on Monday (February 21) he got back on the road with his first show back taking place at Benaroya Hall in Seattle.
