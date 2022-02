TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc. ('Electrovaya' or the 'Company') (TSX:EFL)(OTCQB:EFLVF), a lithium ion battery manufacturer with differentiated intellectual property that allows heightened safety and improved longevity enabling industry-leading performance, today announced that its credit facility has been increased from C$7 million to C$11 million to support its sales growth. In addition, it has extended the term to maturity of its $6 million promissory notes with a Canadian financial institution from July 1, 2022 to December 21, 2022. As consideration for these amendments, Electrovaya has paid a renewal fee of C$400,000, paid in shares to the financial institution.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO