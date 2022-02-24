ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

It’s Pothole Season; AAA Offers Tips To Minimize Damage

By Tyler Friel
butlerradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only are potholes annoying and sometimes dangerous, they can also be costly. According to the AAA East Central office- which includes Butler County- hitting a nasty pothole can sometimes result in more...

butlerradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Pothole damage cost Americans billions each year, AAA reports

(WTAJ) — There’s no worse feeling for a driver when they’re driving on a road with worn-out pavement and their car’s tire suddenly drops into a pothole. Some vehicles can survive these unfortunate bumps in the road, but many others receive significant damage and can even create a hole in drivers’ wallets. Repairs to vehicles […]
TRAFFIC
explore venango

AAA: Potholes Can Be an Endless Hole for Your Wallet

While tire-hungry potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent ice and snowstorms have taken an early toll on the Nation’s roadways – and drivers are paying a steep price. AAA East Central advises motorists to take proactive steps to avoid costly repairs caused by...
TRAFFIC
WYTV.com

Expert says early pothole season could put a dent in your wallet

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter weather is tough on roads. After a storm, potholes pop up at every turn. They can damage your car and also dent your wallet, which is what we’ve all been seeing recently. The wheels are coming off at tire shops around the Valley....
BOARDMAN, OH
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Potholes, seasonal weight restrictions return

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The spring thaw is knocking on our door here in West Michigan, and that means another yearly menace is also set to return...potholes. These two phenomena go hand in hand due to the nature of roads and how water expands when it freezes, but there are some things that we can do to help limit the damage. One such set of measures is the seasonal weight and speed limits for commercial trucks that are now starting to come into effect for this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Butler County, PA
Traffic
County
Butler County, PA
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
CBS Denver

Rollercoaster Ride Of Temps Creates Potholes, Damage For Colorado Drivers

DENVER (CBS4)– Just about everyone has a top candidate if you ask for a list of potholes. (credit: CBS) “Because cars, you know, it ain’t cheap to fix them. You know what I mean, a tire, alignment,” said Corina Pino. Her mother was shelling out money to fix her car. “I think the new tire was $140 and then the alignment she found someone to do it for $160. So it was almost a $200 thing for that pothole in the street.” Along Alameda near Federal, big holes caused teeth-rattling bumps. It’s been a season in which potholes are multiplying with hare-like ability. “You have the...
DENVER, CO
WFMJ.com

AAA offers tips for drivers to save money as gas prices skyrocket

Drivers across the country are experiencing the most expensive gas prices since 2014. That's why AAA East Central is offering tips for drivers to conserve fuel and in turn save money. AAA East Central's Director of Public Affairs, Jim Garrity says the easiest and most effective way to conserve fuel...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Potholes#Vehicles#Aaa
CBS Austin

AAA provides winter weather driving tips and safety

AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texas is waking up this Wednesday morning to a record temperature drop of 54 degrees in a 24 hours period. We went from being in the 80s yesterday to falling to the 30s and 40s this morning after a cold front moved in. Freezing drizzle...
AUSTIN, TX
KFOR

Need a vacation? AAA offers advice for your 2022 travels

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the cold temperatures and COVID-19 now becoming endemic, many Americans are making plans to get out and travel. AAA experts shared with KFOR some tips vacationers should consider before they go. AAA reported seeing a significant increase in new vacation bookings in January 2022...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Sun-Journal

Minimal damage reported following fire at Amtrak layover facility in Brunswick

No injuries and minimal damage were reported after a duct fire at Amtrak’s layover station in Brunswick early Friday morning. According to Brunswick Fire Department Deputy Chief James Millson, crews arrived at the Turner Street facility at approximately 3 a.m. after Amtrak staff reported seeing flames and smoke coming from an exhaust system near the ceiling.
BRUNSWICK, ME
kmvt

Pothole season looms as winter thaw begins

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As the roads freeze and thaw, drivers may start noticing more potholes on their daily commute. According to a new survey by AAA, 1 in 10 drivers sustained vehicle damage that was severe enough to require repair after hitting a pothole last year. With an average price tag of almost $600 per repair, potholes cost drivers $26.5 billion dollars in 2021 alone.
TWIN FALLS, ID
WYTV.com

Potholes are multiplying; Here’s where to report them

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the area waits for floodwaters to recede from Thursday night’s heavy rains, the next big problem is already beginning to show itself — potholes. The conditions along Industrial Road on Youngstown’s West Side are so bad that traffic cones now sit in...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Pothole damage? Here’s how you can get reimbursed

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Auto shops across Northeast Ohio are seeing customers come in daily with pothole-related damage. A Ford pick-up truck at Beaulieu Auto Center in Cleveland is grounded after owner Ed Beaulieu said the tire was shredded.  “The roads now are far worse than they were even last week,” he said. Beaulieu and Best […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WTAP

Marietta City works to combat “pothole season”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As temperatures continue to fluctuate mixed in with a wintery mix of precipitation, potholes thrive. According to Marietta Mayor Josh Schilcher, Marietta has its fair share of potholes. Schlicher said city crews have been working the past several weeks to fill in cracks in roads to...
MARIETTA, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy