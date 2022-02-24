It’s Pothole Season; AAA Offers Tips To Minimize Damage

DENVER (CBS4)– Just about everyone has a top candidate if you ask for a list of potholes.
(credit: CBS)
“Because cars, you know, it ain’t cheap to fix them. You know what I mean, a tire, alignment,” said Corina Pino.
Her mother was shelling out money to fix her car.
“I think the new tire was $140 and then the alignment she found someone to do it for $160. So it was almost a $200 thing for that pothole in the street.”
Along Alameda near Federal, big holes caused teeth-rattling bumps. It’s been a season in which potholes are multiplying with hare-like ability.
“You have the...
