Centris Industrial Closes $350 Million Equity Partnership with Davidson Kempner, Monarch Alternative Capital and Long Pond Capital

Newly formed REIT executes on two transactions totaling more than $170 million in projected development costs following initial investment from leading asset management firms. CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Centris Industrial, Inc. ('Centris'), an externally managed private real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced the closing of...

