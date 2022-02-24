Cure the winter gloom with blooms on the Bay Area’s strangest peak, Mount Diablo

Wildflowers in bloom along the southwestern slope of Mount Diablo State Park: from left, silver lupine (Lupinus albifrons), shooting star (Primula hendersonii) and black sage (Salvia mellifera). (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Our annual preview of warmer weather came to a frigid halt this week as a cold snap canvassed the Bay Area. Teased by the promise of springtime, I set out to find indications of sunnier days ahead -- and found them in bloom on the westward slopes of Mount Diablo.

This was a mountain I had yet to hike but had long revered. I was raised on the winding trails of Mount Tamalpais and the two mountains share a cross-bay bond. As a child, I once heard a Romeo and Juliet-inspired tall tale that Diablo and Tam symbolized a man and woman whose forbidden love was immortalized in the distant ranges.

I donned my Tamalpais High School baseball hat and set out for the South Gate entrance into Mount Diablo State Park. I enlisted the help of Obi Kaufmann, a nature philosopher who was reared on the slopes of Diablo and has published several field guides on the state’s vast geographic and ecological beauty.

Kaufmann is the author and illustrator of the resplendent “The California Field Atlas,” which features his nature writing and hundreds of watercolor paintings. He’s dedicated his life to studying California's natural world, and over the last decade, published guides to its forests, water and a forthcoming exploration on its coasts.

Local naturalist Obi Kaufmann discusses the properties of oak trees on Mount Diablo, during a hike along the southwestern portion of the state park, on Feb. 18, 2022. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

I asked him where a novice should begin, so we met at the Fossil Ridge Road trailhead. We discuss the mountain range’s phenology, how plants interact with the season in a particular moment of the year. Kaufmann is a natural wordsmith, and tackles grandiose concepts with the ease of a congenial bartender.

“Diablo is weird,” he says. “It’s a graphic anomaly that jets out to the Central Valley and sticks up like a thumb.”

The image of a hitchhiker matures as Kaufmann explains his theory for how wind patterns caught seeds that blew from the Central Coast to the Central Valley and even as north as the Oregon state line and lured them onto the isolated terrain of Diablo.

“Plants don’t understand where they are when they’re here. It’s an ecological wonder,” Kaufmann says. “There’s always something blooming up here.”

A Baby Blue Eyes wildflower (Nemophila menziesii) in bloom along the southwestern slope of Mount Diablo. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Keeping track of the constant blooms is the Mount Diablo Interpretive Association, which publishes The Bloom Report in an attempt to document the cycle of each wildflower on the mountain. They also produce a wildflower identification guide for hiker's reference. On February 19, the report noted 27 new additions of wildflowers for a total of 124 blooms currently on the mountain.

Some blooms were reported in the dead of winter, such as the magenta-toned Blue dicks (Dipterostemon capitatus), which is an unusual sighting this time of year. The irregularity in this blossom has caught the attention of State Park Interpreter Sharon Peterson. “There have been blooms that are one or two months earlier this year than they usually are. There were even some things blooming as early as December,” she says.

“With our changes in weather patterns – everything comes back to climate change and unexpected patterns – there were soaking rains early on that got everything going and then we had this warm stretch.”

Naturalist Obi Kaufmann points out seashells embedded in a rock on the southwestern slope of Mount Diablo, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

As we crest Fossil Ridge, Kaufmann points out a flora of intrigue that’s either uniquely found on Diablo, or only found on the mountain for a short period of time.

He says that by April, the black sage (Aalvia mellifera) will depart for the season. He then guides me to one of the mountain’s endemic species: the Mount Diablo Manzanita (Arctostaphylos auriculata) with petite pink bulbs poking through the shrub.

Certain wildflowers have a bloom that gradually scale up the mountain; the milkmaids (Cardamine californica) have already begun to appear in lower elevation and will ascend Diablo as the season wears on.

Views from the Rock City Trail on Mount Diablo State Park. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Kaufmann arrived in Danville as a young boy when the town had just a single stoplight and the cement on Interstate 680 had recently dried. He gravitated to Diablo, often with Tolkien literature in tow, and pondered the cosmological nature of the state. “California and humanity are about the same age,” he says, noting we’re around six million years old.

Diablo molded his perspective, and as a naturalist, he pushes back on the “anemic policies” of the 20th century (including the National Parks and Endangered Species Act) that locked nature away.

“Those were colonizing philosophies wrapped up in a conservationist’s need to evolve the outside world,” he says, and adds that a real reckoning is rooted in racial, water, economic and environmental justice.

Local naturalist and author Obi Kaufmann walks along a ridgeline on Mount Diablo, during a hike on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

He’s first and foremost a nature philosopher and artist who developed his California field atlases not with the scientific method, but the scientific temper, which promotes the acceptance of new knowledge and experiments, even if the results challenge preconceived opinions and long-standing theories.

“I don’t want my books to be information gathering,” he clarifies. “They’re not constructed to be a repository of trivia.”

As we stare down a future seemingly predetermined for defeat as climate cycles change when wildflower blooms, he offers a simple reminder: “Give nature half a chance and it will regenerate.”

Trees line the road in Mount Diablo State Park below South Gate Entrance. (Charles Russo/SFGATE)

Returning to where we parked, Kaufmann stops to smell the yarrow (Achillea millefolium), which, when crushed, produces a pleasant, spicy smell similar to rosemary or cooking herbs.

He smiles and quotes Emerson: “Earth laughs in flowers.” The sentiment remains as I meander down Diablo on a path dotted with unexpected blooms.