Priti Patel has refused to copy the EU by waiving visa rules for refugees fleeing Ukraine, insisting it would undermine “the strongest security advice”.A fellow cabinet minister had hinted a rethink was on the way – after strict limits even on bringing in the family members of Ukrainians already in the UK were attacked as “shameful”.But the home secretary ruled out waiving visas, telling MPs: “The approach we are taking is based on the strongest security advice.”Ms Patel claimed up to 100,000 Ukrainians could still come to the UK – even though only the partners, children or sick relatives...

POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO