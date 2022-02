The property sold for $16.5 million in 2019. Do you know any young professionals who stand out in the crowd? The Tampa Bay Business Journal is searching for the 40 top businessmen and businesswomen under the age of 40 in the Tampa Bay region to honor at the 40 under 40 Awards Celebration! Nominate someone who has demonstrated a commitment to both their career and the local community.

TAMPA, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO