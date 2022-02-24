ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo unveils Find X5 phone series in bid to challenge Apple and Samsung

By The Newsroom
 4 days ago
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has unveiled its latest line-up of premium mobiles as it looks to mount a serious challenge to Apple and Samsung in the UK.

The firm, which is now one of the biggest manufacturers in the world, confirmed the Find X5, Find X5 Lite and Find X5 Pro would all go on sale in the UK on March 24.

The flagship Find X5 Pro, which will cost £1,049, comes with a 6.7-inch display, a high-end triple camera system built in partnership with camera firm Hasselblad and a large battery with fast charging capabilities – all of which make it a rival for the iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S Series.

The Find X5 also claims to offer 4K ultra-high-resolution night video on an Android smartphone for the first time.

The other devices in the range, the Find X5 and Find X5 Lite are priced at £749 and £419 respectively and will come with similar or slightly reduced specifications.

Industry expert and chief analyst at CCS Insight, Ben Wood, said the new devices showed Oppo was “well-positioned to take Huawei’s position as a leading Android challenger to Samsung”.

“Coming hot on the heels of the innovative Find N folding phone, the Find X5 family delivers Oppo’s flagship range for 2022,” he said.

Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad for the Find X5 and X5 Pro should help the company flex its imaging muscles

“These devices are designed to go head-to-head with Samsung’s Galaxy S22 smartphones and will be key products for Oppo as it seeks to further grow its share in Western European markets.”

“Oppo is well-positioned to take Huawei’s position as a leading Android challenger to Samsung. The Find X5 family is a nicely designed range and the Find X5 Pro offers an eye-catching halo product, particularly the ceramic white variant. The company now needs to double down on its marketing to drive consumer awareness of its brand and products.

“Oppo’s partnership with Hasselblad for the Find X5 and X5 Pro, which was originally established with sister company OnePlus, should help the company flex its imaging muscles in the face of fearsome competition on camera performance from Apple and Samsung.”

William Liu, Oppo’s president of global marketing, said the company was “redrawing the boundaries of the mobile experience across design, imaging, battery technology and performance”.

