Ohio, IL

A grown man gets a visit from Mom at work!

101wkqx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio reporter Miles Harris got a surprise while doing recording a TV segment, it was his mom....

www.101wkqx.com

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TV reporter gets a surprise at work from his biggest fan, video shows. ‘It’s my mom’

A cheery mother surprised her TV reporter son while he was at work, and luckily his cameraman kept rolling to capture the wholesome moment. Myles Harris, a news reporter for ABC 6 and FOX 28 in Columbus, Ohio, was shooting a segment over the weekend when all of a sudden he was interrupted. He raises his hands before looking straight into the camera.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Mom forgets it’s picture day and sends her daughter to school in an unfortunate shirt

They may seem superhuman, but even parents make mistakes. This mother forgot it was her daughter’s picture day, and sent her toddler to school wearing a sassy shirt. Safe to say, the pictures didn’t turn out how she planned.The parent, who goes by @paigepuhlease on TikTok, shared her faux pas on the app. Her TikTok previously went viral in 2021, and now her repost has over 16,000 views. “If you ever thought you were a bad mom,” she captioned the video, “At least you didn’t forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”The TikTok cuts to her...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Teacher arrested for pulling 12 year-old girl’s hair as students scream at her to stop

A teacher has been arrested for allegedly pulling a 12-year-old girl’s hair during an altercation caught on video.Police were called to reports of an assault at King Robinson Inter-district Magnet School in New Haven, Connecticut, at about 3.45pm on 1 February.Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was accused of pulling a student’s hair, according to local media reports.She was charged with risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace.Video footage of the incident, obtained by WTNH, appears to show a woman holding on to a girl’s hair inside a classroom before letting go as a crowd of youngsters shout...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Good News Network

Watch a Daughter Surprise Her Deer – Loving Dying Mom With Visit from Bambi – Her Face Says It All

Lisa McDonald and her sister had been caring for their mother in palliative care for sometime, when they thought of a perfect way to bring a smile to her face. McDonald thought that since her mom loves Bambi, wears Bambi T-shirts, has Bambi statues, and thinks deer are the most beautiful animals, what better way to cheer her up than bringing a real-life Bambi into the care home?
ANIMALS
country1037fm.com

Woman Throws Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit

Just when I think I can’t see anything that will shock me-no matter how horrific it may be-I come across something like this. As a parent, I find this unthinkable. This is on top of how I feel as a human being, that this is deplorable (at best). Full warning here. Before you press play, you are going to be horrified. This is not a doll either, but a little girl that is put into peril. Okay, here’s the story. A mom in Uzbekistan has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly throwing her 3-year-old daughter into the bear enclosure at Tashkent Zoo. The fall was 16 feet and you see how fast the bear rushes toward the child.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies of Covid two days after remarrying ex-wife he waited decades to reconnect with

An elderly Covid patient has died just two days after remarrying his ex-wife, a hospital in Las Vegas says.According to MountainView Hospital, Eddie D (whose full name has not been released) passed away on 28 January after battling both cancer and the coronavirus. Just two days before that, he had been the groom in a wedding ceremony held in the hospital’s ICU. The bride was his ex-wife, Patricia M.“We hope this day was an unforgettable experience for Eddie and Patricia,” MountainView’s CEO, Julie Taylor, said in a press release. “This is proof that love prevails, and that people are...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Waterloo Journal

While intoxicated, woman took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk

While intoxicated, the 49-year-old lawyer took all her clothes off at a bar after being refused service because she was already too drunk. She reportedly walked into the and was refused service by the bar manager because she was deemed too drunk. The woman then walked into the restroom and came back out into the bar unclothed and completely naked. The bar manager told her to put her clothes back on and leave. Unfortunately, she refused, prompting the manager to call 911.
DRINKS
Indy100

Sibling told they've ruined sister's wedding after walking out because she was using him for 'free childcare'

A man is embroiled in a family row after leaving his sister’s wedding as he felt she was using him for “free childcare”. The 31-year-old explained that when he turned up to the wedding, his 29-year-old sister gave him a “list of times” the one-year-old who “loves to cry” would need to be away from the party - including much of the ceremony and the entirety of the reception.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
insideedition.com

Twin Sisters Who Married Twin Brothers Each Give Birth to Baby Boys

They're the identical twins who married identical twins — and now their unique family is even bigger with the addition of two babies!. Brittany and Briana Deane met Josh and Jeremy Salyers five years ago at a twins festival in, of all places, Twinsburg, Ohio. “We saw them from...
TWINSBURG, OH
InspireMore

‘I noticed him going through garbage. ‘Can I buy you something to eat?’ I got out of my car, my heart hurting.’: Man shares act of kindness for man with cancer

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “This evening as I was leaving Best Buy, I noticed this man going through the garbage can outside of the store. As I walked to my car, I watched him as he reached in the garbage can, pulled out fast food bags, and inspected all that was in them. He did this for several minutes. He would find a few fries in one bag and a bite or two of a hamburger in another bag. You could see the hamburger wrapper by his knee where he was placing the food items he’d found.
DALLAS, TX
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

