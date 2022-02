The pandemic has prompted a lot of fifty- and sixty-something owners to consider selling. Here's what you need to ask yourself before you make that decision. If you're the owner of a family business and in your fifties or sixties, the pandemic for you, (health concerns aside), wasn't primarily about the great resignation. It was much more about your impending retirement and whether moving sooner rather than later makes a whole lot of sense for you and your family. There are lots of questions and not many easy answers about what actions you should be taking as your generation's custodian and caretaker of the family's principal asset. And the whole touchy topic becomes even more stressful and complicated when there are multiple generations of the family working at the firm.

