Adverty releases Unity SDK 4.0, with 2D Games Support and a Refreshed Suite of High-Quality Ad Assets for the Ultimate In-Game Advertising Experience
) today announces the release of its SDK 4.0, with support for both 3D and 2D games, whilst providing developers with easier-than-ever access to its multi-patented ad technology for unobtrusive in-game advertising. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Tisson Mathew, Founder & CEO at SkyPoint Cloud. The leading in-game...martechseries.com
Comments / 0