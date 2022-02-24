ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China uncovers problems in inspection of financial sector - Xinhua

 1 day ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese anti-corruption inspectors from the ruling Communist Party have uncovered a number of weaknesses in the financial sector in a two-month investigation, Xinhua news agency said on Thursday.

China’s top anti-graft watchdog has concluded an inspection of 25 institutions including the central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, stock exchanges, commercial banks and asset-management companies, in the country’s first coordinated inspection of the sector since 2015.

The banking and insurance regulator said the probe showed its problems in preventing and defusing financial risks, as well as insufficient financial supervision, Xinhua said.

