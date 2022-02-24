Clue comes to the Chief Theatre

While Gunsmoke fans know him as Festus Haggen, actor Ken Curtis played several different roles on the long-running western. Curtis made his first appearance on the series in 1959. He played Phil Jacks in the episode “Jayhawkers.” Later the same year, he was Brisco on “A Change of Heart.” In 1960, he play Scout in “Speak Me Fair” and Jesse in “The Ex-Urbanites.” He returned to the series two years later as Festus for the first time. However, a 1963 episode saw him play yet another character, Kyle.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO