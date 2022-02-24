UConn notebook: Bueckers nears return; Juhasz takes a shot

Connecticut's Dorka Juhasz leaves the court assisted by teammate Amari DeBerry, left, during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

HARTFORD — Paige Bueckers joined her UConn women’s basketball teammates on the XL Center court as the seventh-ranked Huskies prepared to take on Marquette.

But instead of standing off to the side and watching, the reigning national Player of the Year took part in pregame stretching and warmups for the first time since suffering a left knee injury on Dec. 5.

She sat out UConn’s 69-38 Big East rout of the Golden Eagles, but was as engaged as ever on the bench. She came out on the court in the fourth quarter to check on teammate Dorka Juhász, who was on the floor after being hit in the face.

“It was great to have her back,” UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards said. “The whole team is coming back and it’s a good vibe.”

Bueckers was to meet with team physician Dr. Robert Arciero today. Coach Geno Auriemma said after Sunday’s win over Georgetown that he didn’t expect the sophomore guard to play in the regular season that now has two games left.

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers warms up with her team before an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.

But could she return for St. John’s here Friday or for Providence Sunday at Gampel Pavilion?

“She has a meeting with Dr. Arciero and we’ll see what happens,” Auriemma said.

Bueckers fell with 38.5 seconds left in the Dec. 5 win over Notre Dame at Gampel Pavilion holding her left knee following a misstep while bringing the ball up the court. She had surgery eight days later at the UConn Health in Farmington to repair an anterior tibial plateau fracture and lateral meniscus tear.

In six games, she averaged 21.2 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the floor, 5.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.7 steals.

“I think it was maybe a month ago, she walked into the athletic training room and she had this big swollen knee,” Auriemma said. “Everybody said, ‘This is not good. This is going to set you back a long time.’ She came back two days later and it’s gone. I said, ‘What happened?’ She said, ‘I’m different. I told God I needed the swelling to go out and it went out.’ The kid just has this knack of she heals at her own pace.

“She’s Punxsutawney Paige,” Auriemma added with a smile. “If she sees her shadow it might be two more weeks of rehab. I don’t know.”

Connecticut's Caroline Ducharme (33) shoots over Marquette's Liza Karlen (32) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.

Juhász takes hit

Juhász left the game with 6:48 left after taking a forearm to the mouth on a shot attempt by Marquette’s Danyel Middleton.

She was taken to the locker room and Auriemma said she received stitches. She is expected to be ready for Friday’s game with St. John’s.

“Her teeth are fine, but she had a cut inside her lip,” Auriemma said. “Our doctors took care of it, and she looks great.”

UConn announced Wednesday that Juhász, a graduate student forward, will take part in Sunday’s Senior Day ceremony prior to the game with Providence, joining seniors Evina Westbrook, Christyn Williams, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa.

Westbrook, Williams, and Nelson-Ododa have said they would make themselves eligible for the 2022 WNBA Draft though each has a year of eligibility remaining due to COVID-19 free season of a year ago. Juhász has not decided whether she will enter the Draft or use her final year of college eligibility.

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma and player Paige Bueckers watch during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.

Geno supports Cash

If Auriemma’s opinion counts, his program may be about to put its second alum into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

Swin Cash, a 2002 graduate and All-American, is among 11 finalists from the North American and Women’s committees to be considered for election to the Springfield Hall in 2022.

“She’s a no-brainer,” Auriemma said. “There are people in there who don’t have her qualifications. Swin is a Hall of Famer. She’s been a Hall of Famer since she walked into my office when we were recruiting her.

“NCAA championships, WNBA championships, Olympic gold medals … With all the things she’s done and what she’s meant to the game of basketball, that is what the Hall of Fame is, right? That’s Swin Cash.”

A native of McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Cash was part of two national championship teams at UConn (2000, 2002) and was the Most Outstanding Player of the 2002 Final Four. She was a four-time WNBA All-Star and a champion with the Detroit Shock in 2003 and 2006 and the Seattle Storm in 2010. The No. 2 pick by Detroit in the 2002 Draft had a 15-year career. She won Olympic gold medals with Team USA in 2004 and 2012 and a FIBA World Cup gold medal in 2012. She is one of only 11 players to win NCAA and WNBA titles and Olympic and World Cup gold medals.

She was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

“You just knew she was different,” Auriemma said. “She had a different mindset. She thought very highly of herself, and she still does. That takes you a long way. She is supremely confident in her abilities, supremely confident in herself as a person and she played that way and did everything that way and attacked everything that way. I’m not surprised at anything Swin has accomplished since the day she got here.”

Connecticut players pose with the Big East regular-season trophy after the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, in Hartford, Conn.

Cash is currently the vice president of basketball operations and team development for the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans.

Also a finalist is Lindsay Whalen, who won Olympic gold in 2012 and 2016 playing for Auriemma and was a three-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx.

The Hall’s Class of 2022 will be announced in New Orleans on April 2.