UConn fined $5K for court-storming

Connecticut players celebrate after regaining possession of the ball in the final second of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

UConn will be fined $5,000 by the Big East Conference because its fans rushed the court following the men’s basketball team’s victory over No. 8 Villanova Tuesday in Hartford.

The fine, which is standard under league rules in this situation, can be paid to a charity of UConn’s choice.

The No. 21 Huskies rallied from a four-point defecit in the final 20 seconds to stun the Wildcats 71-69 at the XL Center. Following the victory, many UConn students rushed onto the floor to celebrate.

It was UConn’s first win over Villanova since returning to the Big East and its first win over a top 10 opponent in nine years.

UConn (20-7, 11-5 Big East) travels to Washington this weekend for a Sunday afternoon game against Georgetown.