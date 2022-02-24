NEWSNUT w/ Matt Harris: Infection, Leftovers, YIKES!

Who doesn’t leftovers?

You have you favorite meal from your favorite restaurant or something you cooked. It’s day 2 and there it is for to taste it’s scrumptiousness again! But! When is it too late to have those leftovers again?

A 19 year student ate some leftovers that were left over a little too long! He just wanted to enjoy his lo mien but it left him with organ failure and amputated limbs! YIKES! This combination of old rice, chicken and the lo mien left this youngster fighting for life for over a month in the hospital… Now you see why Ramona throws her leftovers out after two days…

Pay attention to the headline though. This story will turn your heads upside down!

Check out the story from our source, iflscience.com and look at the mysterious yet deadly details.