ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

3.16m English homes in fuel poverty in 2020, before surging prices hit

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeeAq_0eNkYu3G00

More than one in eight households in England were living in draughty homes and struggling to pay their bills in 2020 – even before rising energy prices hit.

Official statistics for 2020, the most recent year for which figures are available, show there were an estimated 3.16 million English homes in fuel poverty, or 13.2% of households, down slightly from 3.18 million, or 13.4% of households, in 2019.

But campaigners warned that surging prices are now pushing millions more into fuel poverty across the UK.

In England, official statistics now consider a household to be in fuel poverty if their home has a poor energy efficiency rating of band D or below and their disposable income after housing and fuel costs is below the poverty line.

Energy efficiency, such as insulation, improved between 2019 and 2020, the figures show, with 52.1% of all low-income homes living in a property with a rating of C or above – taking them out of fuel poverty under the new measure.

In 2020 incomes grew and energy prices fell 2.6% in real terms as wholesale energy prices dropped at the start of the pandemic – although prices for those on prepayment meters rose slightly.

But director of policy and advocacy at National Energy Action (NEA), Peter Smith criticised the time lag for the data, warning that the figures are already out of date.

“It doesn’t take the October price rise into account, or any of the impacts of Covid , and we know the picture will be much worse come April when prices are expected to increase by over 50%,” he said.

Under NEA calculations that take an alternative approach to measuring the problem, which it says better reflects the impact of surging prices, some four million households across the UK were in fuel poverty by October 2021.

The NEA estimates there will be 6.5 million households in fuel poverty in the UK in April when the new price cap comes in.

And Ed Matthew, campaigns director at climate change think tank E3G, said that, since 2020, “energy bills have gone through the roof, plunging at least two million more households into fuel poverty across the UK”.

“This causes impossible choices for some on whether to heat or eat.

“The response to this energy bill crisis should be to double down on action to insulate our housing stock, the least energy-efficient in Western Europe.”

He urged the Government to accelerate regulation to bring private rental and social housing up to a high standard of energy efficiency, and double public investment in insulation and clean energy, prioritising low-income homes.

“That investment can boost the economy and generate jobs whilst providing the best long-term solution to high energy bills, ending the blight of fuel poverty forever,” he urged.

The impact of measures taken pre-pandemic has barely shifted the dial – and we know very little has been done since 2020 to change the picture

Simon Francis, End Fuel Poverty Coalition

Simon Francis , co-ordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said the 2020 data shows the Government has failed to tackle fuel poverty.

“The impact of measures taken pre-pandemic has barely shifted the dial – and we know very little has been done since 2020 to change the picture. Indeed, the situation has become much, much worse.”

He added: “We need urgent help for households in fuel poverty now combined with a long-term plan to improve energy efficiency of our homes and a sustainable, renewable-led energy mix.”

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Thermal coal - Newcastle prices hit all-time high as Europe scrambles for fuel

Australian thermal coal, a benchmark for the fuel largely used as an electricity feedstock, saw prices hit an all-time high Thursday ahead of US market open. With energy in short supply globally, and Russian export volumes already curtailed ahead of its invasion of Ukraine, European and Asian utilities are bidding coal prices up ~15% this morning to secure supplies for the months ahead.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Shropshire Council announces £9m funding to ease fuel poverty

Funding will be made available for energy saving measures in homes in a council bid to tackle fuel poverty. Shropshire Council has secured grants worth £9m which will be spent on measures to reduce heating costs. People on lower incomes will be offered grants for improved insulation, double glazing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Miami

Metal Prices Surge on Fears of Supply Disruption, Aluminum Hits Record

Commodities prices surged across the board Thursday amid fears of a supply disruption after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is a key producer and exporter of not just energy, but metals and grains, too. Markets were already tight ahead of the invasion, meaning there's little ability to absorb any output cuts.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Poverty#Energy Efficiency#Climate Change#Uk#English#National Energy Action#Nea#Covid
The Guardian

Furniture poverty: the price of moving in to an empty house

After four and a half years of waiting, Leanne* and her three children recently found out that they can move from the two-bedroom council flat they have outgrown into a house. It’s welcome news, but there is a problem, she says: “There are no curtains, no carpet, no nothing: I don’t know where to start.”
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRDW-TV

Surging gas prices could hit $7 in some places, expert warns

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A new estimate is warning drivers to brace for another surge in gas prices as geopolitical tensions rise between Russia and Ukraine. Veteran energy strategist Dan Dicker said he can see gas prices going up to $5 a gallon. Dicker said some areas might even get to $6.50 or $7.
AUGUSTA, GA
BBC

Ukraine: Anger over Russian oil tanker due in Orkney

Russian ships could have their access to UK ports restricted, under plans being considered at Westminster. It follows concerns that a Russian-owned tanker is due at an Orkney oil terminal within days. Orkney Islands Council has said it is powerless to prevent the NS Champion accessing Flotta oil terminal, despite...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

China's Jan new home prices rise for first time m/m since Sept

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new home prices rose for the first time month-on-month since September in January, official data showed on Monday, as efforts by authorities to soften the blow from tough regulatory curbs on the sector supported buyer sentiment. Average new home prices in China’s 70 major cities...
WORLD
The Independent

Shell pulls out of energy investments in Russia over war

Shell says it pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.“We are shocked by the loss of life in Ukraine, which we deplore, resulting from a senseless act of military aggression which threatens...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK government expects Brexit trade deal with New Zealand to hurt British farmers

The government expects its newly signed New Zealand trade deal to damage the UK's farming industry, according to its own impact assessment.Figures released on Monday show officials expect agriculture and other food related sectors to take a roughly £150 million hit from the new agreement.The official impact assessment describes the change sparked by the deal as a "reallocation of resources within the economy" and a "process of economic adjustment".Ministers were accused of "selling British farmers down the river" but the trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said the deal, signed today, "will slash red tape". The agreement will result in the scrapping...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Investors seek bargains as Ukraine keeps markets on edge

LONDON/NEW YORK, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Money managers are scanning roiled global markets for bargains after unprecedented Western sanctions propelled Russia into a full-blown crisis, sent oil prices soaring and put monetary policy bets in flux. The wild gyrations that have been a hallmark of markets in recent weeks continued...
WORLD
The Independent

Russian-owned ship will not dock in Orkney – council chief

A Russian-owned ship will no longer dock in Orkney as planned, the local authority has confirmed.The announcement from Orkney Islands Council came after UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said that UK ports should refuse access to Russian boats.With the Russian-owned ship due to dock in Orkney on Tuesday, the UK Government had been urged to ban the country’s vessels in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Orkney Islands Council said that significant work went into finding a solution, alongside the UK Government, and that the planned visit by the vessel NS Champion has been cancelled.This was a very...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

525K+
Followers
178K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy